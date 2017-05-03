Group hopes to turn old golf course into 200-acre Fuquay-Varina park

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of residents in southern Wake County are banding together to turn an old golf course into a park.

More than 200 acres around hilltop Needmore Road in Fuquay-Varina has been sitting unused for the past two years.

Instead of seeing it developed, the South Wake Park Project wants to conserve the green space.

The golf course owners are in a temporary contract with a national group called The Conservation Fund that expires at the end of July.

They just need the Wake County Board of Commissioners to sign off before they make the purchase.

“If we can get Wake County to agree to run this as a park before then, then the Conservation Fund will execute the contract, and they’ll hold onto the land for as long as they need to really for Wake County to then take it over,” Ron Nawojczyk, of the South Wake Park Project.

The South Wake Park Project is hoping to make a formal presentation to the board of commissioners soon.

