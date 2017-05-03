NAACP, Wake Schools officials meet over race relations within system

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Race relations in Wake County schools were one of many topics at a meeting Wednesday between the school superintendent and the head of the local chapter of the NAACP.

The meeting came on the heels of a viral racist social media post at Apex Friendship High School.

But Wednesday’s meeting had been planned months ago.

The meeting resulted in some confusion about who would attend.

The chapter vice president, as well as the heads of the NAACP’s legal and education committees, came to the meeting with the school superintendent only to be shut out.

Turns out the chapter president misunderstood the superintendent’s intentions.

“I assumed when I receive the invitation that it was my NAACP team and that reviewed school policy,” Portia Rochelle with the NAACP said. “It was a communication error on my part.”

Racist social media posts, issues about school resource officers, as well as school discipline were all topics discussed in the meeting.

“The community is tired of children telling parents they are being bullied or being attacked verbally or physically. They tell their teachers and nothing is done,” Rochelle said.

She presented the superintendent with a letter asking that discipline be applied equally and uniformly.

“This was not a meeting where we were brushed off. We got to talk about things were concerned with,” Rochelle said.

And she said that dialogue will continue with future meetings planned between the NAACP and the school system.

Rochelle said and the meetings will probably take place on a quarterly basis but she’s unsure at this point of the exact schedule.

Wake County Schools did not make the superintendent and others on his staff available for interviews in relation to the meeting.

