NC police seek help finding woman missing 10 days

Preston in a photo from Asheville police.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police in Asheville are looking for a woman who has been missing 10 days.

Kathryn Preston, 49, was last seen April 23 on Tunnel Road, according to police.

Officers say Preston is not a local resident and has no transportation. Police also said that she likes to visit parks and wooded areas.

Preston is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and has green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

