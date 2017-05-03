Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Raleigh

A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 401 (Beairshelle Edme/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed Wednesday morning in Raleigh, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian struck call at Interstate 540 westbound and U.S. Route 1/Louisburg Road just after 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities found that a pedestrian had been hit and killed on Louisburg Road.

Police said that the pedestrian was hit on a very dark portion of U.S. 401. The victim was hit by one vehicle and sent into the other lanes of travel where they were then hit by another vehicle.

Police have not identified the pedestrian and there’s no word on whether any charges will be filed.

The northbound section of U.S. 401 where the collision occurred has been completely shut down while police investigate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take Spring Forest Road to Capital Boulevard as a detour.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

