RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard.

As of 10:15 p.m. Raleigh Boulevard was closed at Barksdale Drive.

Police said a man in his 20s was stabbed after a dispute in the parking lot of a nearby complex just off Raleigh Boulevard.

The victim was taken to WakeMed hospital for treatment.

There is no word on a suspect.