Raleigh man charged with murder in 84-year-old woman’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged with murder after an elderly woman who authorities at first believed fell down the stairs died on Monday, Raleigh police said.

Andreas Peter Bastas, 40, of the 2300 block of Bertie Drive, has been charged with one count of murder after Renee Costa, 84, died from injuries she suffered after a fall in a home on Bertie Drive on April 29.

EMS crews responded to a residence on Bertie Drive in reference to a woman who had fallen down the stairs. Costa was transported to WakeMed for treatment where she died two days later, police said.

There were no signs of foul play, but detectives received information that led to a follow-up investigation in the case. The investigation – and consultation with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office – led to the murder charge that Bastas now faces.

Police have released no further information about the case.

Bastas has a criminal record dating back to 1992 in Wake County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.