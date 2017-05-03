Several nabbed in Halifax County drug raids, officials say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were busted Wednesday when Halifax County authorities made four drug raids, officials said.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office began the day of drug busts around 7 a.m. in Enfield when they searched a home in the 10000 block of Ringwood Road, deputies said in a news release.

A deputy K-9 named Bosco helped in the search in which authorities found marijuana, officials said.

James Earl Brown, 36, was cited for possessing marijuana up to one-half ounce, authorities said.

Then, just before noon, agents of the City County Drug Task Force and Roanoke Rapids police searched a building in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Street in Roanoke Rapids.

Police K-9 Midas helped in the search and found marijuana, officials said.

Mary Ann Crowder, 32, was cited for possessing marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later, just after 1 p.m., the same law enforcement team performed two searches at the same time in the 1900 block of Church Street in Roanoke Rapids.

During one bust along Church Street police K-9 Midas found about 287 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia,” deputies said.

“The paraphernalia consisted of two digital scales, a marijuana grinder and two packs of white owl cigars,” officials said.

Deangelo Maurice Davis, 39, and Shelley Marie Thomas, 36, were cited for possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Also, two people were arrested during the first Church Street bust:

Alexis Quantavis Thomas, 21, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Thomas was given a $20,000 bond. Thomas was also served with an outstanding warrant for arrest for injury to personal property.

Collie Davis, 25, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possess marijuana one half up to one and one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Also during the search, Davis tried to leave and was in possession of approximately 27.5 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, deputies said. Davis was given a $20,000.

Tremaine D. Simmons, 21, was charged with resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct.

“During the search warrant Simmons would not comply with verbal commands and was pulling away from deputies,” officials said, adding that Simmons was given a $750.

Then, during the other search on Church street, agents seized about 81 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Shanquel Dequn Watson, 23, and Charles Otis Thomas, 36, were cited for possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Tyquan Moody, 23, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

Moody was given a $15,000 bond.