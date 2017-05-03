Sex offender charged after NC woman found dead in her home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man was charged Wednesday morning with murder in the death of a 53-year-old Rowan County woman, warrants show.

Donald Lee Frye, 50, of 12th Street in Kannapolis, is being charged in the killing of Shelia Godfrey, who was found dead at her home Friday. Frye was jailed just before 1:30 a.m.

RELATED: New photos of wanted man after NC woman found dead in her home

Deputies were called Friday to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road after Sheila Godfrey was found dead. Investigators said it appeared Godfrey had been dead since Thursday evening.

“[Frye] committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit, a blunt object and electrical cord whereby the life of Sheila Godfrey was threatened and endangered,” warrants state.

CLICK FOR N.C. MUGSHOTS

Godfrey’s car, a white 1987 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was found at the Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive in Salisbury. Surveillance video showed a white male, later identified as Frye, operating the car Thursday night.

Frye is also accused of stealing Godfrey’s debit card. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held without bond.

Frye is a sex offender listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender registry. He was convicted in 1998 of taking indecent liberties with a minor and second-degree sex offense.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.