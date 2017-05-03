Suspect robs 3 Raleigh businesses in 15-minute crime spree, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police said one suspect robbed three businesses on Capital Boulevard in less than 15 minutes Wednesday night.

All three businesses were hit starting around 9:15 p.m. and are within a six-mile span along Capital Boulevard near the I-440 intersection, police said.

Mona Pita Grill was robbed first, then the suspect hit Subway and finished the robbery spree at Dunkin Donuts, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a mask during all three robberies. It’s not clear if the suspect had a weapon.

There is no word on if anyone was injured during the robberies.