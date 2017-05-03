Woman broke into home, stole a single cigarette, police say

By WKBN Staff Published:

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio woman is charged with burglary, accused by police of going through a neighbor’s unlocked window to take a single cigarette.

Jennifer Snyder, 44, was arrested Tuesday on a burglary charge. She was also charged with falsification and obstructing official business, according to court records.

Poland Twp. Police Chief Brian Goodin said Snyder walked to a neighbor’s house at about 5 a.m., went inside through a window and grabbed the cigarette. He said the neighbor woke up and spotted Snyder walking away.

Goodin said Snyder and the neighbor weren’t friends but they knew each other. Nothing else was taken.

Snyder was in Struthers Municipal Court on Wednesday morning, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $10,000, and her pretrial was set for May 10, according to the court.

