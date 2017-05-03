Young NC mom dies, 2 children hospitalized in crash

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother died when the SUV she was driving flipped Wednesday in a Richlands crash.

The wreck, in which the driver died, happened on Davis Road just before noon.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol troopers, and the Nine Mile Fire Department responded to the scene of the flipped vehicle, which they found in the middle of the road.

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected across the center line, then overcorrected again, which caused the vehicle to overturn, officials said.

The Jacksonville Daily News reported that Autumn Sharp, 20, of Richlands, who was a mother of three, died in the wreck.

Sharp was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.  Authorities said they believe the driver was distracted.

There were two children in the SUV at the time of the crash.

They were restrained but taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

— WNCT contributed to this report

