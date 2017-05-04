17 displaced by Virginia Beach condo fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Seventeen people were displaced by a condo fire at the Oceanfront on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. at 11th Street and Lake Drive, at the Summer’s Point Condominium, which is just off Pacific Avenue. Firefighters remain on scene hours later.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Fire officials initially said a cat was missing, but it was later found alive and well.

Fire department spokesman Art Kohn said during a Facebook live video that a second alarm was called on the fire. The fire was confined to the two end units of the condo building, according to Kohn. There was a partial roof collapse on the third floor of the end units.

Pacific Avenue was shut down for about four hours, but has since reopened.