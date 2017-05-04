24-year-old woman found shot, killed along NC country road, sheriff says

GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — State and local authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old Garysburg woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds along a country road just north of the small Northampton County town.

The body of Shawte Williams was discovered along Macon Price Road, near its intersection with U.S. Highway 301, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Jack Smith said.

There were no vehicles left near her body, and Williams did not live particularly near the scene, the sheriff said.

Authorities are treating the death as a homicide.

While authorities don’t yet have any suspects in Williams’ death, the investigation is continuing.