7 cases of mumps identified in NC during April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials are urging citizens to take caution after seven cases of the mumps were identified in the state during the month of April.

The cases were identified in Orange, Wake and Watauga counties.

College and elementary school students are among those affected, officials said.

“The most effective way to prevent mumps is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Zack Moore, North Carolina State epidemiologist. “Anyone who thinks they might have mumps should contact their physician and have appropriate laboratory testing.”

Mumps causes the the salivary glands below the ears and above the jaw to swell – a condition called parotitis. Males with the virus can also experience testicular swelling.

The virus is spread through fluid from the nose, mouth or throat, state health officials said.

North Carolina health officials said those who are unsure if their mumps vaccination is up-to-date to see a doctor immediately.

More information about mumps can be found online through the North Carolina Division of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

