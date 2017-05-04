AMBER Alert issued for missing NC teen girl

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — The Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office is searching for a teen girl who is now the subject of an AMBER Alert.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15, is missing.

She is described as being 5 foot 1 and weighing 114 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. Bottoms was last seen wearing a black tube top with palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. Deputies say she has a scar on her left lower lip.

Deputies report there are two alleged abductors in this case:

Deshawn Dante Townes, 24: Male, 5 foot 11 – likely wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue hat, glasses

Joffey Lee Cutler, 20: Male, 5 foot 8 – likely wearing a black shirt

Bottoms was last seen in the 800 block of Old Hollow Road in Winston-Salem. The suspect vehicle is a Silver 2010 Nissan Altima with N.C. license tag number BBP-4246.

If you know where Bottoms is, call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office at (336) 727-2112. You can also call 911 or *HP.

CBS North Carolina contributed to this report