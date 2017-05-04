Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — An Amber Alert was cancelled for a 15-year-old Forsyth County teenager on Friday night.

Officials did not say why the Amber Alert was cancelled in the release sent out on Friday.

The Amber Alert had been issued around 2 a.m. Thursday for Cassidy Ann Bottoms, who had last been seen about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a person of interest, Deshawn Townes, 24, turned himself in to police at the Sanford Police Department late Thursday morning.

Investigators told CBS North Carolina on Thursday they believed Bottoms is in Sanford with Joffey Cutler.

“She hasn’t called, and we ain’t heard nothing,” said Vicky Bottoms, the girl’s mother.

Thursday evening, the FBI announced it was assisting the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation to find Bottoms.

On Wednesday, Bottoms was walking with her sister near their home when two men, Townes and Cutler, drove by in a car stopped them.

On Thursday, investigators said they were to determine if Bottoms got into the car voluntarily, by force, intimidation or threat.

Bottoms knew Cutler before Wednesday but investigators won’t disclose how.

Bottoms has a history of running away, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. She ran away a week ago and was returned home.

Officials said there’s concern about what happens when she’s not with responsible adult based on her past experiences when she runs away.

Bottoms’ mother said that, while she’s run away before, it hasn’t been with two men.

“One of these days, she’s going to leave, and she ain’t going to come back,” the mother said. “Then it’ll be too late.”

Some of her decision making is not the most appropriate for someone involving a 15-year-old female so there’s a lot of concern for her safety.

No charges have been filed against Townes at this time.

If you have any more information call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office at (336) 727-2112. You can also call 911 or *HP.