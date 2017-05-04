Bus dash cam captures violent rollover crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — Video from a school bus shows the moment of a rollover crash involving three vehicles, including the bus.

According to KOKH, the Edmond school bus was carrying 19 students from an area high school on April 26, when a black pickup truck veers into oncoming traffic, striking a car and rolling over. The truck would eventually come to a stop after slightly striking the school bus.

Video shows several people jump into action to help those involved in the crash, while the bus driver can be heard calling for help.

All the students aboard the bus were uninjured, but three other people in the crash had to be treated for injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and haven’t released if any charges will be filed.