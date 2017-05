RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield sent a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement asking them not to deport Wendy Noemi Miranda Fernandez until a motion she has filed in a U.S. court is heard.

“Ms. Miranda fears persecution by Mara Salvatrucha if she is returned to El Salvador,” the congressman wrote.

You can read the full letter here.