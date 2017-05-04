Carolina Panthers’ Michael Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTV) — Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.

Police in Nashville said the incident happened on April 14.

According to a police report, the 48-year-old Uber driver says he picked Oher and four people who were slated to go to a restaurant in downtown Nashville. Oher asked the driver to follow another vehicle to the restaurant, but the driver suggested he take the lead since he knew how to get there, according to the report.

That’s when the driver says an argument broke out between the driver and Oher. Oher said the driver was just trying to get more money from them, according to the report.

Two people in the vehicle needed to use the restroom, so the driver pulled over at a gas station. The driver got out to open the doors for the passengers and says Oher got out of the car as well to confront him.

“The [driver] then put his hands up towards [Oher’s] face and [Oher] pushed [him] down onto the ground,” the report states. “[The driver] also claimed that [Oher] then kicked him in the leg while he was on the ground. The passengers that were in the car then got out of the vehicle and restrained [Oher] from doing anything more to the [driver].”

Oher was issued a citation for misdemeanor assault.

Oher has played for two seasons with the Panthers. Before that, he played one season with the Tennessee Titans and five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Oher graduated from Ole Miss after graduating from Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis.

Oher’s life during his senior year of high school was the subject of a 2006 book by Michael Lewis. The book was later turned into the 2009 film, The Blind Side, starring Sandra Bullock.

WBTV has reached out to the Carolina Panthers for comment.