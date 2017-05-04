Cary man burned, killed family dog in front of child, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary Police arrested a 51-year-old man after officers said he choked the family dog and burned it in his living room fireplace, killing it in front of his young child.

The incident occurred March 10 but John Robert Ankner’s Wednesday arrest comes as he was released from the hospital.

Police said he suffered injuries as he burned the dog at his home on Snow Camp Road.

Ankner committed the act in front of his young child, police said.

Ankner had been receiving treatment at UNC Hospital since the incident.

He was charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor child abuse.

Jail records show he bonded out.