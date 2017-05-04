Durham man named suspect in robbery tied to ‘Ball Cap Bandit’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have named a suspect in one of a string of five robberies the FBI has connected to the so-called “Ball Cap Bandit.”

He is so called because he has worn a ball cap in each of the five robberies.

Police are looking for Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of Durham, who is charged with common-law robbery in connection with a robbery Friday at the State Employees’ Credit Union on Ben Franklin Boulevard in Durham.

Williamson is also wanted for robbery in Davie County, according to Durham police. Another of the robberies attributed to the “Ball Cap Bandit” took place in Mocksville, in Davie County, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police Investigator C. Krieger at (919) 560-4582 ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.