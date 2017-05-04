Engineers to increase water release at Falls Lake Dam after last week’s flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people living along the Neuse River in Wake County will be on alert today.

The Army Corps of Engineers will release more water from the Falls Lake Dam – about 44,000 gallons per second.

The Raleigh area is expected to receive some rain tonight and tomorrow, so officials will be monitoring it while they continue to release water from Falls Lake due to last week’s flooding.

Right now, Falls Lake water levels are still well above normal. Last Saturday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the call to start letting water out.

Since then, they’ve been releasing more water each day into the Neuse River. Today the will release the most since the process began – 6,000 cubic feet per second.

Depending on the amount of rain the area receives, they will continue with the 6,000 cubic feet per second for the next six days before they cut back to a normal release.

When water is released that fast, a nearby community tends to get flooded.

“Everything here will be underwater,” said Ed Smallwood, who lives downstream.

He says every time Falls Lake releases that much water that fast, the neighborhood roads gets flooded.

“We can’t get in and out at all, nor can emergency medical services vehicles get in or out,” he said.

The Corps will monitor any flooding close to the dam, but by the time it gets to towns like Goldsboro in about two weeks, any flooding concerns will most likely be insignificant.

“We basically are looking at river levels downstream, the conditions downstream, and weather conditions that we face in the next week,” said Carol Banaitis, operations project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.