MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An American Airlines flight returned safely to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday evening after a warning light came on after the flight took off, an RDU spokeswoman said.

American Airlines Flight 1052 to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport took off at 6:48 p.m. and landed again at RDU at about 8 p.m., the official said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the warning light to activate.