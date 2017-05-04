Funeral held for slain NC corrections officer

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember a prison sergeant who was killed at the Bertie County Correctional Institution.

Investigators say an inmate beat Sgt. Meggan Callahan with a fire extinguisher last week. The man charged in Callahan’s death was already serving a life sentence for a different murder.

A lifelong friend of Callahan’s, Michelle Rowell, described her as a humorous person who was like family to her friends.

“I was hoping [the news] was wrong because she meant a lot to a lot of people,” Rowell told 10 On Your Side last week.

Callahan had been with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety since 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

The funeral service for Callahan was held at the Edenton United Methodist Church.

An account has been established under the Police Benevolent Foundation entitled the “Meggan Callahan Memorial Fund,” to provide support to her family. Donations can be made through the account link on the Police Benevolent Foundation’s website.