Fuquay-Varina brewery opening 2 Raleigh locations

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina brewery is spreading cheer with beer across Wake County by adding two new locations.

Lincoln Brewing has been around about a year and a half, and its co-owners have decided to place shops in north Raleigh and near PNC Arena.

Lincoln’s Brew Master Jamie McMillan says they like to experiment with their brews, while staying as true to tradition as possible.

He also says the expansion is mostly out of necessity.

“We did make a lot of beer this last year, we just can’t make enough to meet demand. So the reason we’re doing this is so we can increase our capacity to actually produce more beer, and be able to serve our customers better,” said McMillan.

Lincoln’s north Raleigh location will open up later this month.

The PNC spot will be ready in June or July.