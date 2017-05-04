Fuquay-Varina takes 1st-place honors at City and County Communicators awards

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – When it comes to getting residents engaged with local government and services – Fuquay-Varina is leading the way and they have the awards to prove it.

From a new website, to the always-updated police Facebook page, they’re finding ways to get folks interested in the town.

“We continually seek opportunities to engage with our community,” said Chief of Fuquay-Varina Police Laura Fahnestock.

Last weekend, the town took home three first place honors from the North Carolina City and County Communicators awards ceremony.

With the help of local production company, Amazing Studios, the Police Department won its first ever communications award for a web series “The Other Side.”

“Literally right before they walked out into the studio we handed them cue cards with questions that they had to ask the other,” said Mike Cole, founder of Amazing Studios.

The questions in the eight episode series started off light-hearted, but eventually dug deeper.

“It’s about having conversations with youth so that they know we’re not against them, and we don’t want them to be against us,” said Fahnestock.

“Each was able to share how they had experienced a rush to judgement about them,” said Cole.

Fahnestock says it’s also inspiring other departments across the state to get a little more tech-savvy.

She hopes the real lesson isn’t how to get the most followers, but how to start the most conversations.

Amazing Studios and the police department say similar web series may be in the works. To check out more of the other side, click here.