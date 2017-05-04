Man charged in fatal Raleigh stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— Raleigh police have charged a man with murder in a fatal North Raleigh Boulevard stabbing the day after it happened.

Charles Alvin Victor Bass has been charged in connection with the death of Lamel Rayfield Truesdale, 27, according to police.

Bass has been confined in the Wake County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond pending a Friday court appearance.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police found Truesdale at the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive. He had been stabbed and was taken to a local hospital, but later was pronounced dead there, police said.