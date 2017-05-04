NC mother killed in wreck remembered as devoted, kind.

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) -A young mother killed in an accident Wednesday in Richlands is being remembered as devoted to her young family and kind to those around her.

Those who knew Autumn Sharp say she was a devoted wife, mother, and friend who would do anything for anyone who asked.

State troopers say the 20-year-old’s vehicle ran off the road to the right. She over-corrected across the center line, then over corrected again, which caused the vehicle to overturn. She was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, they say.

Neighbors say they are shocked by the accident.

“I remember how sweet and wonderful she was and how much she loved her kids,” Theresa Borrego, a neighbor, said. “How much she and Josh were starting out with a nice family and doing great. They were wonderful. They were wonderful people.”

There were two children in the car at the time of the crash. They were restrained but taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Sharp’s husband set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses. If you would like to donate in support of her memorial, you can do so here.

