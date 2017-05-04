NC school employee hid camera in changing room, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Jamestown Middle School employee is accused of setting up a hidden camera in a school changing room to gather images for over two years.

Christopher Allen Reeves, the school’s media specialist, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday on two felony counts of Peeping Using a Photographic Imaging Device and two felony counts of Possessing a Photographic Image Obtained in Violation of the Peeping Statute. Reeves, 47, received a $10,000 bond.

On April 30, detectives began an investigation after a school employee reported suspicious images on an electronic storage device at the school. The sheriff’s office says images were taken from a camera in a changing room between January 2013 and December 2015. Guilford County Schools says Reeves resigned May 1 when he learned of the investigation.

Jamestown Middle principal Dr. Trent Vernon issued a statement after reports of Reeves’ arrest surfaced:

We are deeply troubled by this news, and thank the person who acted quickly to notify administration and law enforcement of a concern. We are doing all we can to support our Jamestown students, families and staff during this difficult time.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.