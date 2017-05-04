NC teen charged with murder in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teen is now facing a murder charge after a man seriously injured in an April shooting in Raleigh died, Raleigh police said.

Christopher Jashon Spruill, 19, of Williamston, was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after George Willis Hinton, 30, was shot on April 19, according to police.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hill Street. Hinton was shot in the upper torso and transferred to WakeMed for treatment. Hinton has since died, which caused the charges against Spruill to be upgraded to murder, police said.

Spruill has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center where he’s being held without bond.

Police have released no further information about the case.