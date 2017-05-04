Pair in pickup truck assaulted woman walking along street, NC State police say

Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was sexually assaulted in a parking lot along Hillsborough Street early Thursday, N.C. State police said.

She was walking along Hillsborough Street near its intersection with Brooks Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. when two men approached her in a pickup truck. One of the men jumped out of the truck, forced her into a parking lot and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The pair are described as white men, with medium builds and short hair, somewhere between 20 and 25 years old.

