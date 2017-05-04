Raleigh man accused of headbutting EMS worker in the throat at crash scene

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged with assaulting an EMS worker after he headbutted the man in the throat, according to court documents.

CLICK FOR MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Hector Manuel Pascacio, 22, faces one felony count of assault causing physical injury on emergency personnel and one count of driving while impaired.

According to an arrest warrant, Pascacio headbutted the EMS worker in the throat and chest while he was providing medical attention to a wreck patient on Wednesday afternoon.

Documents also show that Pascacio yelled and became violent with first responders and that he also had glassy, bloodshot eyes. He also admitted to having three beers and then driving.

The EMS worker was not seriously injured in the attack, according to records.

Pascacio is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s