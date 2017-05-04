Raleigh man accused of headbutting EMS worker in the throat at crash scene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged with assaulting an EMS worker after he headbutted the man in the throat, according to court documents.

Hector Manuel Pascacio, 22, faces one felony count of assault causing physical injury on emergency personnel and one count of driving while impaired.

According to an arrest warrant, Pascacio headbutted the EMS worker in the throat and chest while he was providing medical attention to a wreck patient on Wednesday afternoon.

Documents also show that Pascacio yelled and became violent with first responders and that he also had glassy, bloodshot eyes. He also admitted to having three beers and then driving.

The EMS worker was not seriously injured in the attack, according to records.

Pascacio is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.