Rolesville tops Garner as it honors seniors

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rolesville softball honored its seniors before Thursday’s game against rival Garner, and then the Rams made the day even more special with a 7 to 4 victory over the Trojans.

Rolesville grabbed and early 2 – 0 first-inning lead as Summer Howerton singled home Makayla Thomas. The Rams also scored on a wild pitch.

Garner, who came into the game with a perfect 13 – 0 record in the Greater Neuse Conference, tied the game in the third on Hayleigh Joyner’s two-run double.

The visiting Trojanss then took a 3-2 advantage in the fourth, as catcher Savannah Ridley smashed a solo home run into the wind to deep center field.

Rolesvlle trailed 4-2, but would explode for five runs in the sixth.

Samantha Paw’s bases-loaded single tied the game at four runs apiece. Senior Azaria Isbell’s two-run double proved to be the game-winning hit.

Rolesville is now 16-6 on the season, 10-4 in the conference, while Garner is now 18-2 and 13-1, respectively.

