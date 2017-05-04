SC man drove 106 mph with small kids unbuckled in the car, deputies say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say they arrested a Union man who they clocked driving over 100 mph with two small children unbuckled in the back seat.

James Bradley Deese, 23, was charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with reckless driving and driving under suspension. He was also ticketed for having two unrestrained children in the vehicle.

Deputies say they started following Deese just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Lockhart Highway. Radar indicated he was driving 106 mph.

Deese slowed down to 86 mph when deputies turned on blue lights to pull the small car over. It was during the talk with Deese that deputies say they noticed two small children were in the back seat of the car.

They were not restrained or wearing seat belts, according to the incident report.