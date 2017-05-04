Shoe, with human foot inside, found atop marina, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) — The Charleston Police Department is conducting an investigation into a found human right foot that was found sitting on top of a marina.

The foot was found encased in a black sock inside a men’s size 9 Adidas Samoa Shoe. It was found at the Charleston City Marina at 17 Lockwood Drive on Monday.

A police report says a woman told employees that the shoe had been sitting at the Marina for nearly a week and it appeared to have a bone sticking out of the top.

Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten says her investigators are checking records of boating accidents and missing people, but haven’t been able to link any records with the foot.

Wooten says she thinks someone tossed the shoe up on the dock and it’s impossible to know how long it was in the water.

You’re asked to call the Charleston Police Department (843-743-7200) or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry (843-554-1111) if you have any information about a missing person that may be tied to this case.