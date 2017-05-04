Strong to severe storms possible overnight into Friday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two perfect weather days in a row, chances begin Thursday across central North Carolina that will involve clouds, cooler temperatures and the chance for severe weather. Temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year again Thursday, but clouds will also return ahead of likely rain and storms late Thursday night.

Central North Carolina once again finds itself with a risk of severe weather, mainly Friday morning from 2 a.m. to noon. Most of our area is in a marginal risk of severe weather and part of central North Carolina is in a slight risk. These are the first and second level on our five level threat scale. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are all possible as the storms come through.

A cold front will arrive Friday morning and with it, a chance of showers and storms. Showers and storms will wrap up by midday Friday and clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon Friday and into Friday night. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week and the weekend.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms moving in later in the evening. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 30 percent in the evening.

Friday will have showers and storms likely during the morning. Then it will be mostly cloudy with shower chances diminishing during the afternoon as skies clear. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be close to 100 percent in the morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a small chance of rain. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent. Sunday will partly cloudy and dry. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 47.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 46. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 46.

