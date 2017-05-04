Wake Forest man steals $357 in cash from disabled person, court docs say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Forest man faces a felony charge after police said he assaulted and robbed a disabled person of hundreds of dollars in cash.

On April 26, court documents say Myles Anthony Wilson assaulted a disabled person in Wake Forest and snatched $357 in cash from the victim’s hands.

Wilson was arrested in Wake Forest and charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault of a handicapped person.

He received a $25,000 bond and has a scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

Wilson was ordered to not have any form of contact with the victim.

