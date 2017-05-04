Wake Schools launching free online textbook resource

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County school system will be introducing a free online textbook resource for students in the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

The school district is partnering with two nonprofit education groups – El Education and the Mathematics Vision Project.

Brian Kingsley, assistant superintendent of Wake Schools, said the district has been working on this project since June 2015.

The feedback so far has been positive.

“We received really truly little to no negative reaction to these choices. Because we have done so much work on the front end involving multiple stakeholders to ensure there was buy-in from inception,” Kingsley said.

Not having textbooks is nothing new to Carroll Middle School students.

The school currently has one for every student.

But parents picking up their kids Thursday have concerns for even more technology usage amongst children.

“I want textbooks to be able to come home for the parents to see what the parents are working on. It would make it a lot easier for the kids to study for tests and everything else. They have to depend strictly on their tablets now,” said Jim Cumming, of Raleigh.

Wake County Public Schools will start to use the programs in July.

The programs will start in third and sixth grade with math and language arts.