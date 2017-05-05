1 dead after broad daylight shooting outside NC mall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A man has died after a shooting in the parking lot of the JCPenney at the Four Seasons Mall Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Greensboro Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital by first responders and was then pronounced dead.

Greensboro police were circling the area around the mall looking for a car Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say several rounds were fired from someone inside the car and struck a pedestrian outside JCPenney. Some parts of the mall were evacuated and closed.

Smith High School, Academy At Smith, Murphy Traditional Academy, Archer Elementary and Jackson Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown.

Thursday marks the second fatal shooting at Four Seasons in the last three months. There was a fatal shooting at the mall in February outside the same JCPenney.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are completely Anonymous and could result in a reward of up to $2,000.

