1 dead in Fayetteville crash after car, SUV collide at intersection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a crash in Fayetteville Friday morning, according to Fayetteville police.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Prestige Boulevard and Cliffdale Road at around 2:35 a.m.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Buick LeSabre was making a left turn from Prestige Boulevard on to Cliffdale Road at the same time a Cadillac Escalade was heading southwest on Cliffdale Road. The two vehicles then collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Buick was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene, police said.

Police are investigating the crash and the names of those involved have not been released pending family notification.

Police closed off Cliffdale Road between Rim Road and Winward Cove so they could investigate the crash. The road is expected to reopen for the morning commute. Until the road is reopened, drivers are encouraged to take S. Reilly Road and Rim Road as alternate routes.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).