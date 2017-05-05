68 pounds of meth, cocaine, heroin worth $410K seized at Arizona-Mexico border

TUCSON, Ariz. (WNCN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized meth, cocaine and heroin worth more than $410,000 Tuesday in Arizona, according to a press release.

The bust occurred at the Port of Nogales’ Dennis DeConcini crossing and a combined 68 pounds of the drugs were seized.

According to the release, earlier that day, officers found approximately 22 pounds of meth, worth around $65,000, in the rear quarter panel of an SUV being driven by a woman from Arizona.

Shortly after that bust, officers found 31 pounds of meth and 2 1/2 pounds of cocaine hidden in the car of a 40-year-old Mexican man from Nogales, Sonora, who was applying for entry into the United States, according to the release. The drugs were worth a combined $123,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers stopped a 47-year-old Arizona woman from entering the country using pedestrian lanes at the border. She was searched and officers found close to 3 pounds of heroin with a value of more than $45,000, according to the department. The woman was hiding the heroin in the back of her pants.

Officers stopped and searched another Arizona woman, a 26-year-old from Rico, who was returning to the country from Mexico. A narcotics-sniffing dog alerted officers to the back of the car where officers uncovered more than 10 pounds of heroin, according to the release. The drugs were worth over $178,000.

Customs and Border Protection officers arrested the three U.S. citizens and the Mexican national. The offenders, along with their drugs and vehicles, were turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations division.