Armed customer fatally shoots man who killed sports bar manager

Published:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Police say a customer at a North Texas sports bar fatally shot a man who had just killed the restaurant’s manager to “prevent further loss of life.”

Officials say 48-year-old James Jones walked into Zona Caliente sports bar in Arlington on Wednesday evening and fatally shot the manager, 37-year-old Cesar Perez.

Police Lt. Christopher Cook says a customer then fatally shot Jones. Cook says that customer was carrying a handgun under the Texas concealed handgun license program.

Cook says: “By all accounts, he decided to engage the shooter because he wanted to prevent further loss of life.”

Witnesses told police that Jones verbally confronted Perez before killing him. Police don’t know whether they knew each other.

