Bowe Bergdahl court martial trial date set for October 23

Bowe Bergdahl
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. A military judge won't throw out charges against Bergdahl despite scathing comments that President Donald Trump made on the campaign trail. The Judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, wrote in his ruling Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that he found Trump's comments disturbing but that they didn't constitute unlawful command influence. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A military judge set a new timetable for the desertion case against Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl at a pre-trial hearing nearly three years after the soldier’s return from captivity.

The trial has been scheduled for October 23.

The judge already has scratched three previous trial dates amid delays over the exchange of classified information between prosecutors and defense lawyers. That process is expected to be a focus of Friday’s hearing at Fort Bragg.

There are more than 24,000 documents attorneys are looking at in the case.

Panel selection will begin the week before on October 16.

If the trial is not pushed back again, the judge said he anticipates the trial will be wrapped up before Thanksgiving.

Bergdahl’s trial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy was most recently scheduled for April, but the judge postponed it indefinitely.

Bergdahl, of Hailey, Idaho, left his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban and its allies about five years.

The military investigation of Bergdahl began after he was freed May 31, 2014, in exchange for five Taliban prisoners.

