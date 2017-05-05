Bowe Bergdahl court martial trial date set for October 23

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A military judge set a new timetable for the desertion case against Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl at a pre-trial hearing nearly three years after the soldier’s return from captivity.

The trial has been scheduled for October 23.

The judge already has scratched three previous trial dates amid delays over the exchange of classified information between prosecutors and defense lawyers. That process is expected to be a focus of Friday’s hearing at Fort Bragg.

There are more than 24,000 documents attorneys are looking at in the case.

Panel selection will begin the week before on October 16.

If the trial is not pushed back again, the judge said he anticipates the trial will be wrapped up before Thanksgiving.

Bergdahl’s trial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy was most recently scheduled for April, but the judge postponed it indefinitely.

Bergdahl, of Hailey, Idaho, left his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban and its allies about five years.

The military investigation of Bergdahl began after he was freed May 31, 2014, in exchange for five Taliban prisoners.