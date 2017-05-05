Drunk Charlotte cop causes disruption at transit center, threatens officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was charged with being intoxicated, disruptive, and communicating threats at a transit center in uptown early Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officer Byron Blair was causing a disturbance at the transit center in the 300 block of East Trade Street just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, Blair communicated a threat to harm officers, they said.

Blair was arrested and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hired Blair in October 2015. He has been placed on administrative leave as a criminal and internal investigation is underway.

“Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust,” CMPD Chief Ker Putney said.

