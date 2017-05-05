Escaped zebra causes Florida wreck



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An escaped zebra was involved in a car accident Friday afternoon in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission said the animal was loose for 45 minutes to an hour.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on 672 around 2 p.m.

The driver of a pick-up truck was traveling westbound, just east of Amber Sweet Lane, when the adult female zebra ran into the driver’s side of the truck.

The impact broke the side mirror. Some glass hit the driver, causing small lacerations.

The zebra fled into a field on 672.

Sheriff’s office aviation responded and was able to locate the zebra. It was corralled by deputies and employees of the zebra’s owner.

The FWC said the zebra was captured about a mile from home. The owner has proper wildlife captive permits and the property had been inspected in the last month.

The driver was taken to Brandon Hospital to be checked out. The zebra was returned to the owner.

A captive wildlife investigator is looking in to the incident to determine if charges are warranted.