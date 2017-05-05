Family works to have Raleigh teen killed in pool accident honored at graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friends and family of a Raleigh teen killed while lifeguarding last summer are publicly pleading her high school to honor her at graduation.

Rachel Rosoff would have graduated from Enloe High School at the end of the school year.

Jordana Rosoff, 16, describes what a graduation ceremony without mention of her big sister would be like.

“It would be heartbreaking,” said Jordana Rosoff.

As of now, there are no plans to reference Rachel Rosoff, who died one week into the beginning of her senior year.

She drowned when she entered an electrified neighborhood pool.

“She was so pumped about it being senior year and finally getting to graduate,” said Victoria Ward, a friend of Rachel’s.

Ward says her class has kept Rachel Rosoff’s memory alive all year and not honoring her at their sendoff would be wrong.

“Even just to acknowledge her, like, because she was with us,” said Ward.

The Wake County Public School System says they are working with Rachel Rosoff’s parents to find a suitable way to honor her.

A school spokesperson also says they are consulting a psychologist to make sure the gesture won’t upset students.

“I feel like a lot of people would be thinking about her during that time,” said Jordana Rosoff of graduation.

She started an online petition this week to convince school officials that her sister should be recognized.

In two days, it gained nearly 1,800 signatures from fellow students, parents and community members.

“It really sucks that she’s not going to be there to graduate with us,” said Ward.

Petition supporters say Rachel Rosoff’s loss is sad, but that doesn’t mean she should be forgotten.