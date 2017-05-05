Google brings virtual reality display to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This First Friday, some Raleigh residents got to experience art in a whole new way.

Google Fiber showcased the Google Arts and Culture Virtual Reality map. People were invited to tour the virtual art galleries through Google’s Daydream View, a virtual reality device that connects to your smart phone. People who tried it were amazed at the detail, saying you could literally see every brush stroke.

“Well you never get a chance to get that close because you get rushed off,” said John Cloud. “If I tried to get that close to a Van Gogh in any other gallery you’d find that there’d be somebody coming up to you saying you need to back up please.”

“It’s great to see the detail,” said Tawney Schwarz. “You can look down and see the flooring look all the way up and see the ceiling. You get a full experience. I just tried the Smithsonian tour and it actually has someone guiding you through it.”

People are invited to try out the Daydream View at the Raleigh Fiber Space through June 17.