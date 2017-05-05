Gov. Cooper vetoes bill limiting NC farm nuisance damages

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation limiting certain monetary damages that neighbors of hog and poultry farm operations can collect if a court determines the stench from animal waste is officially a nuisance.

Cooper on Friday vetoed the measure, which he says gives special protection to one industry and opens the door to weakening civil actions in other nuisance matters.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The bill now returns to lawmakers for a possible override. The House and Senate approved the measure last week by veto-proof margins.

The measure would restrict compensatory damages in these civil cases up to the lost property value or rental value of affected properties. The bill was prompted by pending federal lawsuits against a large North Carolina hog producer, but these limits would not apply to these cases.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s