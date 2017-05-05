‘Marsy’s Law’ proponents want crime victims rights in state constitution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Should victims of crime be guaranteed more rights in our state constitution?

That’s a question that could go before North Carolina voters in May 2018.

Supporters of what’s called Marsy’s Law have released a series of online videos campaigning for the law.

It would guarantee crime victims and their families certain rights, including the right to restitution from the defendant and would ensure that victims are always provided notice of court proceedings.

“Give the citizens of this state an opportunity to really ensure that the rights that we want to afford victims in our state are enshrined in our constitution and are carried out in our courts,”

said Rep. Nelson Dollar (R-Wake County).

The law is named for a California college student killed in the 1980s.