Missing NC teen, man found in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found in Sanford and is now at the town’s police department, along with the man she was believed to be traveling with.

An Amber Alert for Cassidy Bottoms, 15, was issued about 2 a.m. Thursday. She’d last been seen Wednesday in Forsyth County, getting into a car with two men.

One, a 24-year-old, contacted authorities Thursday and said the trio had traveled to Sanford, but that he had then left the other two.

The other, 20-year-old Joffey Cutler, is currently a person of interest in the case.

It wasn’t immediately clear how police found the two.

Investigators from Forsyth County are headed to Sanford to speak with the pair. Once investigators have those conversations, they’ll determine whether any crimes were committed.

